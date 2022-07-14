Little London Road: Cut bollards and barriers in river - but motorists adapting to controversial Sheffield road closure

Vandals cut metal bollards and threw barriers in the river after a road was closed to vehicles – but a controversial new Sheffield cycle route appears to be bedding in.

By David Walsh
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 2:37 pm

Little London Road, between Woodseats and Abbeydale Road, has been blocked to vehicles under the railway bridge as part of the new Sheaf Valley Cycle Route.

In the first few days, barriers were thrown in the adjacent river and metal bollards sawn off overnight.

Coun Maroof Raouf tweeted: ‘How are the public going to judge if the trial is a success if some keep resorting to criminal damage? We need concrete barriers to stop this wanton destruction of public property’.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

The popular rat run between Woodseats and Abbeydale has been blocked to vehicles under the railway bridge near Rydal Road, as part of the new Sheaf Valley Cycle Route.

Read More

Read More
Concern for 800 Doncaster Sheffield Airport workers as consultation on future of...

Big queues built up as people missed, or ignored, ‘road closed’ signs. David Feehan, landlord of the Hardy Pick pub, said trade was badly damaged.

But today, residents say the number of drivers forced to do a three-point turn on Little London Road is falling.

NEWS: Barnsley’s mini-Meadowhall up for sale after going bust

Vegan accountant cycle commuter Kevin Tingle, aged 70, uses Little London Road every day.

Meersbrook resident Robin May, who describes himself as a dad, driver and cyclist, said: “There are fewer people chancing it and coming down before realising they can’t get through.

“It’s bedding in as people work out new routes. It’s not going to be an overnight process.”

Nick, who lives in Woodseats, said he used the road daily.

NEWS: Ecclesall Road parking ban moves closer

Meersbrook resident Robin May, who described himself as a dad, driver and cyclist, said: “There are fewer people chancing it and coming down before realising they can’t get through.

He said: “I can’t completely see the point of it, it means spending a lot more time on Abbeydale Road. But after a bit you just forget and go the other way.

“It’s nice to be able to walk in the middle of the road.”

A man said his daughter lived in nearby flats and she was having to travel further to pick up her son from school, which was adding to pollution.

And it was adding five minutes to her journey due to congested traffic.

Coun Maroof Raouf tweeted that the road had been dug up because of a suspected fault with an electricity cable. Some of the new street furniture will have lights, he added.

He said: “For the locals it’s causing a problem. And the signage is very bad, it’s not clear it’s now a no through road.”

Vegan accountant cycle commuter Kevin Tingle, aged 70, said: “It’s a lot better. All these people saying they can’t manage are talking nonsense.”

The closure to motor traffic is a six-month trial.

Coun Maroof Raouf tweeted that the road had been dug up because of a suspected fault with an electricity cable. New bollards are also being installed.

NEWS: Manufacturer denies links to human rights abuses

NEWS: SY Sustainability Awards – ‘Real momentum’ as business goes green

It has been claimed the signs are unclear.

RESTORATIONS: Craft manufacturers being forced out of trendy Kelham Island

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please

SheffieldAbbeydale Road