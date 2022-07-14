Little London Road, between Woodseats and Abbeydale Road, has been blocked to vehicles under the railway bridge as part of the new Sheaf Valley Cycle Route.

In the first few days, barriers were thrown in the adjacent river and metal bollards sawn off overnight.

Coun Maroof Raouf tweeted: ‘How are the public going to judge if the trial is a success if some keep resorting to criminal damage? We need concrete barriers to stop this wanton destruction of public property’.

Big queues built up as people missed, or ignored, ‘road closed’ signs. David Feehan, landlord of the Hardy Pick pub, said trade was badly damaged.

But today, residents say the number of drivers forced to do a three-point turn on Little London Road is falling.

Vegan accountant cycle commuter Kevin Tingle, aged 70, uses Little London Road every day.

Meersbrook resident Robin May, who describes himself as a dad, driver and cyclist, said: “There are fewer people chancing it and coming down before realising they can’t get through.

“It’s bedding in as people work out new routes. It’s not going to be an overnight process.”

Nick, who lives in Woodseats, said he used the road daily.

He said: “I can’t completely see the point of it, it means spending a lot more time on Abbeydale Road. But after a bit you just forget and go the other way.

“It’s nice to be able to walk in the middle of the road.”

A man said his daughter lived in nearby flats and she was having to travel further to pick up her son from school, which was adding to pollution.

And it was adding five minutes to her journey due to congested traffic.

Coun Maroof Raouf tweeted that the road had been dug up because of a suspected fault with an electricity cable. Some of the new street furniture will have lights, he added.

He said: “For the locals it’s causing a problem. And the signage is very bad, it’s not clear it’s now a no through road.”

aged 70, said: "It's a lot better. All these people saying they can't manage are talking nonsense."

The closure to motor traffic is a six-month trial.

It has been claimed the signs are unclear.