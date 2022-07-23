Dave Feehan, landlord of the Hardy Pick on Broadfield Close, said the closure of Little London Road to vehicles was creating longer journeys for customers from Woodseats and created a new rat run.

He feared it would hit trade after the summer when drink sales declined and the pub sold more meals to customers who tended to come by car.

Metal bollards have been cut, plastic barriers thrown in the river and signs sprayed after the restrictions were introduced two weeks ago.

And he thought a contra-flow with lights under the narrow bridge - to create room for a pavement for cyclists and walkers - should have been installed as a compromise.

But he did not condone vandalism.

Concrete blocks have now been installed to stop further vandalism.

Mr Feehan said: “Talking to regulars and looking on The Star’s and the pub’s Facebook pages the comments are massively negative.

“I’m opposed to it 100 per cent. The council could have done something to keep both sides happy. I’m not happy but I’m not going to vandalise things, no one’s got a right to do that.”

The Hardy Pick is on Broadfield Close.

The closure led to cars from the Woodseats area using Rydal Road to get to the pub, creating a new rat run, he added.

The changes are part of the Sheaf Valley Cycle Route. A trial is set to run for six months.

It is a trial set to run for six months.

