The 15-second clip begins with the words 'What exactly do you do for an encore?' and is accompanied by thunderous applause.

The quote is from the album's lead single, 'This is Hardcore,' which Pulp released in 1998 and will celebrate its 25th birthday next year.

“Good question…” Cocker captioned the post, followed by the hashtag “#overtoyou”.

Jarvis Cocker teases another Pulp reunion on his Instagram post.

The post has left his fans wondering, with many asking if this could be the band's comeback since their last reunion performance in 2012.

One asked: “25 years since 'This Is Hardcore' next year....tour?? Yes? Please say yes.”

Another said: “Omg take my money and I'll be wherever I need to be.”

One just couldn't handle the tease, saying: “Please don't play with my feelings.”

A fan commented: “I hope this means what I think it means.”

Cocker has not responded to any of the comments.

The renowned Sheffield band played a number of shows, including a surprise set at Glastonbury 2011 and a headline spot at Reading and Leeds that year.

They announced their last reunion in November 2010 with the Different Class line-up of Cocker, Russell Senior, Candida Doyle, Nick Banks, Steve Mackey, and Mark Webber.

Since playing two shows aboard the SS Coachella Cruise and a homecoming gig in Sheffield in December 2012, Pulp haven't shared the stage as a group.