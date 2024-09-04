They took the ultimate leap of faith by marrying a complete stranger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For two couples from South Yorkshire, appearing on Married at First Sight was the best decision they ever made.

The couples from South Yorkshire who have appeared on Married at First Sight UK. Two have gone on to have a baby together | Various, including Channel 4

Years after starring on the hit Channel 4 and E4 reality TV show, the lovebirds from Sheffield and Doncaster remain happily married, and both couples have gone on to have a child together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things didn’t work out quite so well for two other singletons from Sheffield who appeared on the show, but one has gone on to find love outside the show while the other’s musical career has blossomed.

With a new series of MAFS UK beginning soon, we look at what happened to the couples from South Yorkshire who appeared on previous series of the show.

Michelle and Owen

Michelle and Owen, from MAFS UK, with their baby daughter, Jess | mafs_owenandmichelle/Instagram

Michelle Walder, a teacher from Sussex, and Owen Jenkins, a Sheffield IT worker, tied the knot as strangers on series five of MAFS UK back in March 2020.

The longest surviving couple from the UK version of the reality TV programme celebrated the birth of their first child, Jessica, last December, describing her as the ‘best Christmas gift in the world’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle and Owen initially settled in Sheffield together before moving down south to be nearer Michelle’s family last year.

Michelle told The Star: “Jess is growing quick and is crawling and exploring everywhere. We are missing Sheffield but settled into life down south, although coming back to visit whenever we can.”

Adam and Tayah

Doncaster's Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria, who met on Married At First Sight, with their daughter, Beau | @tayahvictoria/Instagram

Doncaster couple Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria, who live in Sprotbrough, met on series six of MAFS UK in 2021.

They welcomed their baby daughter Beau into the world in October 2022, saying they were ‘completely besotted’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December 2023, Adam and Tayah, who had appeared on the first UK series of the show in which the couples were not legally married, tied the knot for real.

Adam worked as an electrician after leaving school but is now a health and fitness coach, while Tayah worked as an estate agent when they met. They each have more than 200,000 followers on Instagram.

Richie and Lara

Sheffield's Richie Dews and Lara Eyre on series seven of the E4 show Married at First Sight UK (photo: CPL productions) | CPL productions

Richie Dews, a musician and sales executive from Mosborough, Sheffield, never quite hit it off with Lara Eyre after they were paired together on series seven of MAFS UK in 2022.

He put that disappointment behind him by focusing on his music career, and last year he annunced that he had become a full-time member of the rock group Heavy Pettin and was joining them on their South America tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richie, who has worked with artists including Sheryl Crow, previously appeared on the ITV dating show Take Me Out. He said his experience on MAFS UK had not put him off trying to find love on another TV show in future.

Jordan and Erica

Jordan Gayle, from Sheffield, and Erica Roberts on their wedding day, on the E4 show Married at First Sight UK. Photo: CPL / Channel 4 | CPL/Channel 4

Jordan Gayle, a personal trainer from Sheffield, and Erica Roberts met on series eight of MAFS UK in 2023.

After a turbulent time on the show, they committed to staying together in the series finale.

Sheffield's Jordan Gayle, from series eight of MAFS UK, with his new partner Melissa Golik | jordanrmgayle/Instagram

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But things sadly didn’t work out, with the pair breaking up over Jordan’s birthday weekend, shortly before the reunion episode aired in February this year.

Jordan has since found love with Melissa Golik, an Australian emergency nurse and DJ.

He told The Star they were very happy and had recently moved to Sheffield.