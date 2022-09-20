But the 51-year-old rocker, now working as a sales executive, says things are looking up and there’s a new single on the way – which may sound familiar to viewers of the E4 reality TV programme.

Richie was one of 16 singletons who bravely signed up to marry a complete stranger on the latest series of MAFS UK, but his union with Lara Eyre sadly failed to stand the test of time.

Sheffield rocker Richie Dews, pictured here with Lara Eyre, has opened up about his experience on the E4 reality TV show Married at First Sight UK (pic: Simon Johns / Channel 4)

He has now spoken to The Star about the show, what he has been up to since it was filmed and his plans for the future.

Does Richie Dews still have feelings for Lara? Is he dating?

Asked whether he still has feelings for Lara, Richie replied: “I genuinely have no feelings for anyone right now but I really do hope it won’t be long before Mrs Dews/Right (lol) pops her head up and comes into my life somewhere and somehow! My fingers are well and truly crossed I can tell you that much.”

He added: “Oh you bet I’m still looking for love. I’ve been pretty busy of late writing new songs and making recording plans for the new single but absolutely this the right time to start dating and seeing who’s out there as I’m feeling so positive about life. The search is well and truly on so watch this space and oh… look out!”

Sheffield's Richie Dews and Lara Eyre on the E4 show Married at First Sight UK. They both chose to end their marriage and leave the show (photo: CPL productions)

Richie told how he was initially feeling down after leaving the show but enjoyed watching it air and is now much more positive.

“When you leave the experiment, I think it’s fair to say you feel pretty flat! I definitely gave it both barrels throughout the process so I guess it was to be expected after leaving the ‘TV Bubble’!

“Now the program’s aired I’m just buzzing on the whole thing! An incredible piece of reality TV that I was fortunate enough to be part of, so what’s not to like.

Richie Dews and Lara Eyre on the hit E4 show Married at First Sight UK. The Sheffield rocker has a new single out soon which may sound familiar to viewers (photo: Channel 4/CPL Productions)

“I’ve received so much positivity from the public on social media it’s been truly overwhelming and made me feel it was the best decision to apply for the show in the first place.”

Richie previously appeared twice on the dating show Take Me Out and says he wouldn’t rule out starring in another reality TV show in his search for love.

He said: “I learnt so much about myself during the MAFS experiment that I’d definitely be a lot wiser and more prepared emotionally for the next challenge! Count me in!”

Which famous artists has Richie Dews played with and what new music is he working on?

Richie grew up in the Ecclesall area of Sheffield and attended Silverdale School. He started a psychology degree before quitting and taking a place at Salford University studying pop music and recording.

He has played with a number of groups over the years, most notably Dare, which was started by former Thin Lizzy keyboard player Darren Wharton and previously featured the TV scientist Brian Cox.

He described how he had played guitar for Thin Lizzy when he was just 24 and had to teach Brian Robertson his own famous guitar parts as Brian ‘had forgotten them due to his rock ’n’ roll lifestyle’.

Richie’s fondest memories from his many years in the music industry include playing alongside Sheryl Crow as a session guitarist on the hit record If it Makes You Happy; performing for Manchester United teams’ private parties, during which he enjoyed a pint with David and Victoria Beckham; and having his song Did You Ever recorded by Russell Watson for his Reprise album/Decca Records featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

He also performed at the George Harrison tribute Concert at the Liverpool Empire and got to share the stage with Sir Paul McCartney.

Richie revealed he has a new single out soon, which is the song he played at his wedding to Lara but with a few surprises.

He added: “I think the new music might surprise some people but in truth I’ve been involved in an eclectic mix of music genres over the years, so the results will certainly be exciting!

"I’m really excited about this new music project and curiously managed to pen a bunch of songs whilst I was filming MAFS! Melodies, hooks and lyrics came quite organically so I can confidently say that the experiment was the best musical muse I could have wished for.”

Richie told how he has a ‘soft spot’ for the Ecclesall Road area of Sheffield, where he often enjoys a casual wander and a few cups of coffee but said his favourite place was The Fox House pub at Longshaw.