Jordan Gayle, a personal trainer from Sheffield, and Erica Roberts, a dance teacher and social media manager, had to decide whether to stay together

It was the moment Married at First Sight UK viewers have been waiting for as couples, including Jordan and Erica, made their final decisions.

Jordan Gayle, a 26-year-old personal trainer from Sheffield, faced a particularly anxious wait to hear whether Erica Roberts felt they had a future together, as the vow renewals episode of the hit Channel 4 reality show aired on Monday, November 13.

Their marriage started so promisingly as they hit it off on the wedding day and things got steamy on their honeymoon. But the 'intruder' couple also endured some rocky times on the show as their communication was put to the test.

When it came to renewing their vows, it quickly became clear that Jordan was not about to call quits on their relationship.

Looking into her eyes in the secluded woodland setting, he told her: "Every moment with you feels special. I've developed feelings that are so strong that it's scaring me.

'I want our love story to have a happily ever after'

"This makes me determined to do whatever it takes to ensure we have many more special chapters to live through together.

"You've made me want to be the best version of myself and I want to be the best husband I can for you. I want our love story to have a happily ever after."

Jordan Gayle, from Sheffield, told Erica Roberts on MAFS UK that every moment he was together with her felt 'special'

Erica began her vows in similarly positive fashion, saying Jordan had proved he could be not just a husband but a 'best friend, a partner in crime and someone who makes me feel safe and protected'.

But she reflected that there had been challenges, saying the lows had 'sometimes been too difficult to bear' and had made her doubt the strength of their union.

'You've really shown me how much you care'

However, she said the short time they had spent apart had made her realise their marriage was worth working for.

"These last two weeks you've really shown me how much you care and how willing you are to put in the work so we can be the best versions of ourselves together," she said.

"I don't doubt how hard this is going to be but I'm a firm believer that nothing worth having comes easy. When I think about the future I see a future with you by my side.

Erica Roberts told Jordan Gayle on MAFS UK that when she thinks about the future 'I see a future with you by my side'.

"This is only the beginning and I can't wait to continue this journey together. Here's to chapter two."

After their vows, they embraced before Jordan picked up Erica and carried her off through the trees.

He told her: "I look at you and I can see everything - a house, a dog together and one day kids together."

'Let's see what chapter 2 has in store'

Posting on Instagram after the episode aired, Jordan wrote: "Everyone knows how sad I was to see the end coming of this once in a lifetime experience. I was feeling very sad but very blessed to have been able to experience this crazy and beautiful journey."

Erica strongly suggested she and Jordan are still together, posting: "What an absolute rollercoaster. This has been one of the most challenging, incredible journeys of my entire life and I wouldn’t change any of it for the world! I’m so proud of us. Let’s see what chapter 2 has in store."

MAFS fans who have followed Jordan and Erica's love story were thrilled for the couple.

One wrote: "I LOVE you guys together and wish you every happiness. Strong relationships take a lot of work, but you two have what it takes to go the distance. So happy for you!"