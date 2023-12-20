MAFS UK: Sheffield couple who wed as strangers on TV celebrate birth of 'perfect' baby
Married at First Sight UK's longest lasting couple, from Sheffield, are celebrating the birth of their 'perfect' baby.
Teacher Michelle Walder and IT worker Owen Jenkins wed as strangers on the Channel 4 reality show in March 2020.
Michelle gave birth to their first child, Jessica Charlotte Amytis Jenkins, on Sunday, December 17, at 11.11pm.
Announcing the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, they wrote: "She is the most perfect person in the world and we are feeling so very lucky."
Sharing photos of their adorable little girl, they added: "The best Christmas gift in the world. So overwhelmed with messages and kindness from everyone, thank you all so much."
They teased followers by initially announcing the news with a video of Owen describing how he had chosen to show solidarity with Michelle during her pregnancy by giving up his favourite drink, Irn Bru.
"So for the whole nine months Michelle's been pregnant I've not been able to drink any Irn Bru, and that's a real shame because (takes a sip of Irn Bru) this stuff tastes great," he says, before panning the camera to reveal a beaming Michelle in the background with their baby.
Owen, aged 35 and from Sheffield, and 29-year-old Michelle, from Sussex, initially settled together in his home city after appearing on the show.
They spent three very happy years there, with Michelle teaching at a school in Woodseats and joining a musical theatre group, before recently moving down south to be closer to Michelle's family.
They have been flooded with messages since announcing their new arrival.
One person wrote: "Congratulations. Lovely Christmas present! Enjoy every moment. She’s beautiful."
Another follower commented: "Followed your story from day one, so happy for you both."
Michelle and Owen are one of three big MAFS UK success stories from South Yorkshire, with the others being Doncaster's Adam Aveling and his wife Tayah Victoria, who also have a child together; and, more recently, Sheffielder Jordan Gayle and his bride Erica Roberts, who remain smitten after a rocky ride during the latest series.
Sheffield musician Richie Dews had less success when he was matched up with Lara Eyre on the show last year. But he has enjoyed better luck on the career front, recently joining the band Heavy Pettin, with whom he is due to head to South America on tour in 2024.