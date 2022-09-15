Richie and Lara Eyre chose to call it a day and leave the show during Wednesday night’s ‘commitment ceremony’ –just two days after their relationship appeared to have turned a corner when Richie opened up in heartbreaking style and they got touchy-feely on the football pitch.

Richie said there had been a ‘lack of communication’, while Lara claimed there was a ‘lot of emotional need’ from the 51-year-old musician, who achieved fame with the 90s band Dare and is still working on his music alongside his day job as a sales executive.

Sheffield's Richie Dews and Lara Eyre on the E4 show Married at First Sight UK. The couple both chose to leave the show (photo: CPL productions)

Upon his exit, Richie said: “If I'm really honest I'm heartbroken because part of me thought that she was the one.”

Viewers of the E4 show were quick to react, with many saying they felt Richie had been too hands-on with Lara, even when it appeared clear she wasn’t interested, and had failed to give her space, suffocating her.

Some said he appeared to have been clinging on, leaving them feeling uncomfortable, and expressed surprise that he had chosen to leave.

One fan wrote: “I really feel for Richie. He is emotionally a 16-year-old-boy in his first relationship. That's going to sting a bit but it was always going to happen. Have to say I'm glad we don't have to watch him constantly paw at her anymore. Quite uncomfortable to watch.”

Sheffield's Richie Dews and Lara Eyre during happier times on the E4 show Married at First Sight UK (photo: CPL productions)

Another said: “The way Richie is ALWAYS holding Lara in some way aggravates me so much AAAAHHH just let her breathe.”

But other viewers showed their support for Richie on social media.

One wrote: “Richie was my fav and (I’m) devastated by the outcome.”

Sheffield's Richie Dews and Lara Eyre getting close on the E4 show Married at First Sight UK, but sadly it didn't last (photo: CPL productions)

Another said: “Lara full of beans all of a sudden. Richie never stood a chance. She wanted out from the outset.”

A third said: “Aww, I didn’t expect Lara and Richie to leave this early. Especially the way he kept holding her - I guess in a comforting way? But fair enough, they decided they’re not right for each other and not to waste any more time.”