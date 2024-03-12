Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A personal trainer from Sheffield has been left 'heartbroken' after splitting from the woman he wed on hit TV show Married at First Sight UK.

Jordan Gayle and Erica Roberts tied the knot on the reality show and their relationship had survived the pressures of being on the programme.

Jordan told The Star last year how happy he was to have found the person he wanted to spend the rest of his life with, and he said they had been looking to buy a home together.

But the couple sadly broke up over Jordan's birthday weekend, shortly before the MAFS UK reunion episode aired on February 26.

'I didn't see it coming'

Speaking to The Sun, Jordan, 27, said: "It did seem like a fairytale and in my heart I believed we were going to be together forever, which is why I think it hurts so much now, as I didn't see it coming."

He described how living so far apart, with him in Sheffield and Erica in Edinburgh, had put a strain on their relationship.

Jordan Gayle has told how he is struggling since his split from Erica Roberts, with whom the personal trainer from Sheffield tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK. Photo: Jordan Gayle/Instagram

Discussing the reasons for their break-up, he said: "There is no one to blame, the way our lifestyle was, travelling out of a suitcase and not having a settled home and base.

"That can get on top of you and stress you out... it was an accumulation of things."

'I'm really struggling mentally'

Jordan added that he still held hope of a reunion 'because the way we feel about each other is just so strong', but said this appeared unlikely after Erica unfollowed him and deleted some of their Instagram memories.

Opening up about his emotional turmoil since their separation, he said: "I'm really struggling mentally - I think I would have done anything for her, I cared about her more than anything in the world," he said.

"To be honest, I'm just trying to survive at the moment.

"This is the first time I've let myself be vulnerable, these feelings I have - everything I do, I think 'me and Erica should be doing this'.

"All I've done since is be around my family and be sad. I'm trying to process how I feel."

Jordan grew up in Sheffield, where he lived between the ages of three and 22.

After spending a few years in various locations, from Worksop to LA, the Sheffield United fan returned to the Steel City, where he had been living with his father Mark Gayle.

It is almost a year since Jordan and Erica got married on the show on March 19, 2023, with the couple leaving the apartment in Wembley where they began married life in May that year.