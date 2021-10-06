LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news, breaking stories and comment on Wednesday October 6

Updates from The Star team as residents in a Sheffield community call for traffic calming measures around a school where a mum-of-two was killed while she waited to pick her children up.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 6:04 am

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Wednesday, October 5).

Today’s top stories include an interview with a nurse who battled to save the life of a mum killed outside a Sheffield school plus a report on a rapist jailed for 18 years.

Flowers have been left at the spot where a mum-of-two was involved in a fatal collision close to a school in Darnall, Sheffield

Last updated: Wednesday, 06 October, 2021, 06:12

6.05am - Nurse describes desperate battle to save Sheffield mum killed while waiting for child

A nurse has told how she battled desperately to save a mum who was tragically hit and killed while waiting for her child in Sheffield.

Flowers have been left at the scene of a fatal collision in Sheffield

