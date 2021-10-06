The man suffered his injuries in a car crash close to the border between Sheffield and Barnley, near a crossroads at Hazelhead, on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called out to the scene, and the roads near the crossroads where the collision happened were closed while police, the fire service and the ambulance service all dealt with the aftermath of the smash.

A man had potentially life changing injuries in a crash on Whams Road, Hazlehead, near Sheffield

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police received reports of a collision on Whams Road, Hazlehead, just after 9am on Monday, October 4. It was reported two vehicles had been involved in the collision.

“One man was cut out of one of the vehicles by the fire service and taken to hospital with potentially life changing injuries. A woman from the other vehicle was also taken to hospital.”

Whams Road, Bents Road and Brookhill Way were all closed while the vehicles were recovered.

