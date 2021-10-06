The 'dreadful' Sheffield woodland that has become engulfed with 'rubbish, litter, flytipping and broken glass hazardous to humans'

Karen Malone started the petition to clear up the area in Burngreave which at the time of writing has 44 signatures.

She urged the council to fence it off to block vehicle access, install cameras and signs, thin bushes and prune trees, maintain the area to ensure it is safe and prevent drug dens.

She said: “The woodland along the side of Petre Street from Sutherland Road to Lyons Road is full of flytipping and litter. This area has been neglected with very little attention from the landowners Sheffield City Council housing department.

The woods.

“Volunteers are currently clearing the land but this needs to be maintained long term.

“The area contains rubbish, litter, flytipping, sharps and broken glass which is hazardous to humans, animals and the environment, it also looks dreadful.”

The petition was launched on September 9 and will end on October 21.