Murder investigation launched in Rotherham after man is killed in Parkgate attack
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man who was attacked in Rotherham yesterday.
Emergency services were called at 1.10pm yesterday to reports that a man had been assaulted on Williams Street, Parkgate.
A 45-year-old man was found with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but could not be saved and died three hours later.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday evening. He remains in police custody today.
South Yorkshire Police says there will be a police presence on Williams Street and the surrounding area today while officers carry out their enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
An appeal has been launched for information.
Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the time, or who has information which may help the investigation, can call 101 quoting incident number 375 of October 5, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.