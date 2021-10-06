Emergency services were called at 1.10pm yesterday to reports that a man had been assaulted on Williams Street, Parkgate.

A 45-year-old man was found with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but could not be saved and died three hours later.

A murder investigation has been launched a man was fatally assaulted in Williams Street, Parkgate, Rotherham. File photo.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday evening. He remains in police custody today.

South Yorkshire Police says there will be a police presence on Williams Street and the surrounding area today while officers carry out their enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

An appeal has been launched for information.