A community is still in shock today following a fatal crash on Monday that killed a 30-year-old mother as she waited outside Phillimore Community Primary School at home time.

Rita Magni was resting at a bus stop on Phillimore Road, Darnall, when she was hit and killed by a car that span out of control following a collision at a nearby junction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Executive member Douglas Johnson says a council decision on building traffic calming measures on Phillimore Road where a mum of two was killed will only come after her inquest.

Today, The Star reported on parents’ frustration at how the 30mph Phillimore Road outside the school is “so dangerous” they do not let their children out to play on it, and has not one single traffic calming measure – no speed bumps, no crossings, or even roadside fences.

Now, the city council has stated it will only consider installing traffic calming measures when Rita’s inquest is finished, potentially months from now.

Councillor Douglas Johnson, executive member for transport, said: “It’s awful, truly awful, what happened to this young mum, who was going to pick her kids up from school. I want to send my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim, as well as to the school community, which I know will be finding this time incredibly difficult.

Rita Alexandra Bento Magni, 30, was killed while waiting to pick up one of her two children outside Phillimore Community Primary School when she was hit and killed by a runaway car.

“Whilst the investigation is underway, we cannot comment further, but we will do all we can to support South Yorkshire Police with their investigation.

“Once the police have concluded their investigation and the Coroner has issued their findings, any recommendations given will be investigated jointly by the Road Policing Group and a member of the Council’s Highways team.

“However, we can confirm we have no records of previous requests for traffic calming on this particular road and the records do not show up a pattern of other casualties at this location.”

One parent told The Star yesterday: “The speed on this road, it’s so dangerous. I don’t let my daughter play out on the front. It’s been like this for years. It’s a bad road.