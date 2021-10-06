Phillimore Road crash: Decision to build speed bumps outside school will come after mum-of-two's inquest
Sheffield City Council will wait until a mum-of-two’s inquest has concluded before deciding if speed bumps should be built outside a primary school.
A community is still in shock today following a fatal crash on Monday that killed a 30-year-old mother as she waited outside Phillimore Community Primary School at home time.
Rita Magni was resting at a bus stop on Phillimore Road, Darnall, when she was hit and killed by a car that span out of control following a collision at a nearby junction.
Today, The Star reported on parents’ frustration at how the 30mph Phillimore Road outside the school is “so dangerous” they do not let their children out to play on it, and has not one single traffic calming measure – no speed bumps, no crossings, or even roadside fences.
Now, the city council has stated it will only consider installing traffic calming measures when Rita’s inquest is finished, potentially months from now.
Councillor Douglas Johnson, executive member for transport, said: “It’s awful, truly awful, what happened to this young mum, who was going to pick her kids up from school. I want to send my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim, as well as to the school community, which I know will be finding this time incredibly difficult.
“Whilst the investigation is underway, we cannot comment further, but we will do all we can to support South Yorkshire Police with their investigation.
“Once the police have concluded their investigation and the Coroner has issued their findings, any recommendations given will be investigated jointly by the Road Policing Group and a member of the Council’s Highways team.
“However, we can confirm we have no records of previous requests for traffic calming on this particular road and the records do not show up a pattern of other casualties at this location.”
One parent told The Star yesterday: “The speed on this road, it’s so dangerous. I don’t let my daughter play out on the front. It’s been like this for years. It’s a bad road.
“If this accident had happened 10 minutes later I would dread to think how many children and parents you would have had on the road.”