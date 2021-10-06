Martin Tatchell, aged 60, of Victoria Close, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, was found guilty at a trial of all nine offences which happened between 1993 and 1998 in Sheffield.

The offences included four counts of indecent assault against a female child aged under 14 which happened between October, 1991 and October, 1995, Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 4.

Pictured is Martin Tatchell, aged 60, of Victoria Close, Sheffield, who has been sentenced to 18 years of custody after he was found guilty of four counts of indecent assault against a child aged under 14 as well as four counts of indecent assault against a further child aged under 14, and one count of rape against a woman.

They also included four counts of indecent assault against another female child aged under 14 which were committed between November, 1994 and November, 1998.

Tatchell was also found guilty of raping a woman in Sheffield between March and May, 1998.

The three complainants cannot be named for legal reasons.