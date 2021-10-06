Sheffield child molester and rapist jailed for 18 years for attacking young girls and woman
A Sheffield child molester who indecently assaulted two girls and raped a young woman has been jailed for 18 years.
Martin Tatchell, aged 60, of Victoria Close, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, was found guilty at a trial of all nine offences which happened between 1993 and 1998 in Sheffield.
The offences included four counts of indecent assault against a female child aged under 14 which happened between October, 1991 and October, 1995, Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 4.
They also included four counts of indecent assault against another female child aged under 14 which were committed between November, 1994 and November, 1998.
Tatchell was also found guilty of raping a woman in Sheffield between March and May, 1998.
The three complainants cannot be named for legal reasons.
Judge Rachael Harrison sentenced Tatchell to 17 years of custody and she imposed an additional one year of custody as part of an extended licence period because Tatchell is regarded as an offender of particular concern.