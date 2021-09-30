LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news, breaking stories and comment
Updates from The Star team as Wayne Couzens is sentenced for the murder of Sarah Everard, the families of Killamarsh victims pay tribute to their loved ones, and a man is charged over alleged machete incident.
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Thursday, September 30).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes further tributes from the Killamarsh murder victims’ families and details on the alleged machete incident on a Sheffield street.
Last updated: Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 13:03
- Wayne Couzens sentenced for murder of Sarah Everard
- Killamarsh families pay tribute and release new photos of murder victims
- Man charged over machete incident on Sheffield street
12.49pm - Dog rescued from M1 near Sheffield as police appeal for help to find owner
A dog found wandering alongside the M1 near Sheffield has been taken to a veterinary surgery in a bid to find the owner.
12.36 - Wayne Couzens sentenced for murder of Sarah Everard
A former police officer who strangled Sarah Everard after kidnapping her under the guise of a fake arrest for breaking lockdown rules has been sentenced.
11.56 - Suspect arrested over attacks on Sheffield students remains in police custody
A suspect arrested over attacks on students in Sheffield remains in police custody today.
11.46am - Sheffield pervert caught by police with indecent images of children for the second time
A Sheffield pervert caught with indecent images of children had already served time behind bars for a similar offence.
11.07am - Sheffield Council to hold first transitional committee meeting
Sheffield Council will hold its first transitional committee meeting next week, marking a key step towards a committee system of governance.
11.04am - Families pay tribute to Killamarsh murder victims and release new photos
Heartbroken relatives of a woman and three children killed in an attack at a house in Killamarsh have paid tribute to their loved ones today.
10.21am - Man charged over machete incident
A man has been charged over an incident in which a machete was allegedly wielded in a Sheffield street.
8.23am - Sarah Everard’s killer faces whole life sentence
The police officer who kidnapped and murdered Sarah Everard could be handed a whole life order when he is sentenced on Thursday (30 September).
We will be getting local reaction to his sentencing later today.
6.03am - Sheffield drug dealer jailed
A heroin and crack cocaine dealer who claimed he became trapped in a vicious circle of debts and drugs has been put behind bars.
