LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news, breaking stories and comment

Updates from The Star team as Wayne Couzens is sentenced for the murder of Sarah Everard, the families of Killamarsh victims pay tribute to their loved ones, and a man is charged over alleged machete incident.

By Beth Kirkbride
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 11:55 am
Updated Thursday, 30th September 2021, 12:45 pm

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Thursday, September 30).

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes further tributes from the Killamarsh murder victims’ families and details on the alleged machete incident on a Sheffield street.

Got a news tip? Email [email protected]

The families of a woman and three children found dead in a house in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, have paid tribute to their loved ones.

Last updated: Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 13:03

  • Wayne Couzens sentenced for murder of Sarah Everard
  • Killamarsh families pay tribute and release new photos of murder victims
  • Man charged over machete incident on Sheffield street
Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 13:03

12.49pm - Dog rescued from M1 near Sheffield as police appeal for help to find owner

This dog was found was found alongside the M1 at J31 for Aston, Sheffield, this morning (Photo: Highways Agency)

A dog found wandering alongside the M1 near Sheffield has been taken to a veterinary surgery in a bid to find the owner.

MORE HERE: Dog rescued from M1 near Sheffield as police appeal for help to find owner

Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 12:44

12.36 - Wayne Couzens sentenced for murder of Sarah Everard

Sarah Everard was murdered by police officer Wayne Couzens (pic: Family Handout/CPS/PA Wire)

A former police officer who strangled Sarah Everard after kidnapping her under the guise of a fake arrest for breaking lockdown rules has been sentenced.

MORE HERE: Wayne Couzens sentenced for murder of Sarah Everard - what is a whole life order?

Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 12:35

11.56 - Suspect arrested over attacks on Sheffield students remains in police custody

A suspect arrested over an attack on students in Sheffield city centre remains in police custody this morning

A suspect arrested over attacks on students in Sheffield remains in police custody today.

MORE HERE: Suspect arrested over attacks on Sheffield students remains in police custody

Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 12:32

11.46am - Sheffield pervert caught by police with indecent images of children for the second time

A Sheffield pervert caught with indecent images of children had already served time behind bars for a similar offence.

MORE HERE: Sheffield pervert caught by police with indecent images of children for the second time

Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 12:31

11.07am - Sheffield Council to hold first transitional committee meeting

Sheffield Council will hold its first transitional committee meeting next week, marking a key step towards a committee system of governance.

MORE HERE: Sheffield Council to hold first transitional committee meeting

Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 12:30

11.04am - Families pay tribute to Killamarsh murder victims and release new photos

Heartbroken relatives of a woman and three children killed in an attack at a house in Killamarsh have paid tribute to their loved ones today.

MORE HERE: Killamarsh deaths: Families pay tribute to murder victims and release new photos

Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 12:29

10.21am - Man charged over machete incident

A man has been charged over an incident in which a machete was allegedly wielded in a Sheffield street.

MORE HERE: Man charged over machete incident on Sheffield street

Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 12:29

8.23am - Sarah Everard’s killer faces whole life sentence

The police officer who kidnapped and murdered Sarah Everard could be handed a whole life order when he is sentenced on Thursday (30 September).

We will be getting local reaction to his sentencing later today.

MORE HERE: Sarah Everard’s killer faces whole life sentence for her kidnap, rape and murder

Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 11:49

6.03am - Sheffield drug dealer jailed

Pictured is Adnan Jama, aged 26, formerly of Carwood Grove, Burngreave, Sheffield, who has been jailed for just over five years and seven months after he admitted two counts of possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply, two counts of possessing heroin with intent to supply and two counts of simply possessing cannabis.

A heroin and crack cocaine dealer who claimed he became trapped in a vicious circle of debts and drugs has been put behind bars.

MORE HERE: Sheffield drug dealer jailed after he was caught with heroin and crack cocaine

Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 11:46

Here are yesterday’s top stories

The top stories from yesterday (Wednesday, September 29) were:

1) Woman charged over attacks against Chinese students in Sheffield

2) Heartbreak as four Bluebell Wood charity shops in South Yorkshire close for good

3) Exciting new video shows £480m Heart of the City development in Sheffield finished

