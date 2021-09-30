Plans revealed for new restaurant and bar at Sheffield's popular Kelham Island

Ryan North applied to licence Alma Street Social, 24 Alma Street, Kelham Island.

The two storey converted industrial building will have a bar and dining area upstairs and an event space downstairs.

Mr North asked for various activities including live music, cabaret, films, comedy, spoken word, alcohol sales, performance art and others seven days a week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelham Island.

But Kelham Island and Neepsend Neighbourhood Forum (KINNF) objected.

In their objection letter, they said: “Based on our assessment of this proposed licence, [KINNF] object to the application on the basis that it would as submitted create an unacceptable public nuisance.

“To overcome this objection, the licence could be amended to not permit the operating hours to extend beyond 11 pm and to close any outdoor areas by 10 pm. It is considered that this amendment would be consistent and prevent significant public nuisance from occurring.

“Should this amendment be made, it is expected that the [KINNF] would remove its objection to the application but we reserve the right to assess any amended proposals and provide a further comment at that time.”

The applicant amended the licence by agreeing to reduce hours and not have any outdoor music or entertainment, by request of the environmental protection service.

KINNF said while this reflected a positive step, they will uphold their objection as their concerns had not been addressed.