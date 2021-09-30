Dog rescued from M1 near Sheffield as police appeal for help to find owner
A dog found wandering alongside the M1 near Sheffield has been taken to a veterinary surgery in a bid to find the owner.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 12:49 pm
The dog was found today by traffic officers near the M1 at Junction 31 for Aston.
It was taken to Springfield Vets at Crystal Peaks to be scanned for an identity chip linking the dog to its owners.
Highways England said: “Is anyone missing this absolute beauty? Our traffic officers have just rescued this lovely dog from the M1 at J31.”