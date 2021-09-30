Virgin Money to close Sheffield store at Meadowhall - this is when it will shut

Bosses said the closures were being made as more customers switched to online banking during the pandemic.

They said the number of customers using bank branches for day-to-day transactions has been on a downward trajectory across the UK banking industry for a number of years, and this has been further accelerated by the pandemic.

Virgin Money added that the decision on each site was based on location, usage, proximity to alternative stores and lease arrangements.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Virgin Money is closing its Meadowhall store in Sheffield (pic: Rui Vieira/PA Images)

The company said 28 of the 30 customer stores closing are located less than a third of a mile away from the nearest post office and the final two sites had a post office less than a mile away or another Virgin Money store nearby.

A further site in Gosforth was already a staff-only site and this will also close.

A total of 131 branches will remain, including the store on Fargate in Sheffield city centre.

The customer stores will shut their doors for the final time in early 2022 and bosses said they hope to find alternative roles for affected staff.

But the company admitted not all workers will be able to stay, with around 112 full-time equivalent roles expected to go.

Fergus Murphy, group customer experience director at Virgin Money, said: “As our customers change the way they want to bank with us and conduct fewer transactions in-store, we must continue to evolve the role of our stores into places where we showcase our products and bring our digital services to life.”

The full list of sites earmarked for closure is:

– Airdrie;

– Grantham;

– Northallerton;

– Ashton-Under-Lyne;

– Keighley;

– Newcastle, Northumberland St;

– Banchory;

– Leeds, Horsforth;

– Nuneaton;

– Beverley;

– Leeds, White Rose;

– Oban;

– Blackburn;

– Lincoln;

– Portree;

– Broughty Ferry;

– Macclesfield;

– Selby;

– Chesterfield;

– Mexborough;

– Sheffield, Meadowhall;

– Cumbernauld;

– Milngavie;

– Stenhousemuir;

– East Kilbride, Princes Square;

– Musselburgh;

– Whitby;

– Galashiels;

– Nelson;