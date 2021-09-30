Man charged over machete incident on Sheffield street
A man has been charged over an incident in which a machete was allegedly wielded in a Sheffield street.
Scott Hensley, aged 32, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place, assault of an emergency worker, criminal damage and racially aggravated harassment.
He has been remanded into custody.
Hensley was arrested after officers were called on September 25 to reports of a man with a knife on Norton Lees Road, Meersbrook.
South Yorkshire Police said nobody was was injured.