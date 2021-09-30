Man charged over machete incident on Sheffield street

A man has been charged over an incident in which a machete was allegedly wielded in a Sheffield street.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 10:21 am

Scott Hensley, aged 32, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place, assault of an emergency worker, criminal damage and racially aggravated harassment.

He has been remanded into custody.

A man has been charged over an incident in Norton Lees Road, Meersbrook, in which a machete is alleged to have been wielded

Hensley was arrested after officers were called on September 25 to reports of a man with a knife on Norton Lees Road, Meersbrook.

South Yorkshire Police said nobody was was injured.