Bring Me The Horizon performed on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge this morning, offering fans a rocky take on the popular TikTok track ‘Mood’ by 24KGoldn.

Explaining why the track was chosen, frontman Oli Sykes said they were sent a long list of tracks and picked that one out.

He said: “I mean, that song’s been out a little while – I heard it last year and I really love that song.

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes performed this morning on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Photo by: HELLE ARENSBAK/AFP via Getty Images

"In fact, when we were writing for this new record [the second Post Human EP], some of that kind of sound was influencing songs like ‘DiE4u’.

“I was quite familiar with it, I really love the track, and it’s so catchy as well. And it felt like we could do something a little bit more in our world with it.”

The band also performed their latest single ‘DiE4u’, from the follow-up EP to Post Human: Survival Horror, which was released on October 30 last year.

Fans as far as Australia tuned in for the Live Lounge, with one fan commenting on Twitter: “Bring Me the Horizon on Live Lounge was amazing but man, Oli has grown up, like its amazing to see where he was and where he is now.”

Music fan and Twitter user Chris Garratt said: “Bring Me The Horizon’s Live Lounge was amazing!! The best since Arctic Monkeys ‘Love Machine’ and Harry Styles’ ‘The Chain’. It really brings me back to Sunday at the O2 watching live.”

Fans who missed the Live Lounge performance can listen back on the Radio 1 Sounds app.

Other artists that have performed on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge this month include Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Little Simz, Mimi Webb, Rag'n'Bone Man and Shawn Mendes.

The five-piece – four of whom hail from Sheffield, Stocksbridge, Maltby and Mexborough – recently returned to their hometown, with a BMTH gig at the Utilita Arena on Friday September 24.