LIVE BLOG: Sheffield news throughout the day as woman is held over murder

Updates from The Star team today as detectives continue to interview a woman arrested on suspicion of murder.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 10:16 am

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Friday, October 22).

Refresh this page for updates on today's top news, which so far includes how a ticket for a life changing unclaimed National Lottery prize was bought in Sheffield and how Sheffield Council is trying to reassure residents that bin strike disruption will be kept to a minimum.

A woman is in police custody this morning after being arrested on suspicion of murder in Catcliffe, Rotherham

Last updated: Friday, 22 October, 2021, 09:55

  • Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Rotherham
  • National Lottery Set For Life prize remains unclaimed - and the ticket was bought in Sheffield
Friday, 22 October, 2021, 09:55

9.55am - Sheffield bin strike: City council assures public that disruption will be ‘kept to a minimum’

Sheffield City Council has assured people that any disruption to bin collections from a planned strike next month will be ‘kept to a minimum’.

A bin strike is planned in Sheffield

Friday, 22 October, 2021, 09:49

9.48am - National Lottery Set For Life prize remains unclaimed - and the ticket was bought in Sheffield

A hunt is under way for the Sheffield winner of a huge National Lottery prize, which remains unclaimed.

A life-changing National Lottery prize remains unclaimed in Sheffield

Friday, 22 October, 2021, 09:40

9.35am - Catcliffe death: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Rotherham

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 43-year-old man died in South Yorkshire.

A woman is being held on suspicion of murder following a death in Catcliffe
