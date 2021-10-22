LIVE BLOG: Sheffield news throughout the day as woman is held over murder
Updates from The Star team today as detectives continue to interview a woman arrested on suspicion of murder.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 10:16 am
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Friday, October 22).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes how a ticket for a life changing unclaimed National Lottery prize was bought in Sheffield and how Sheffield Council is trying to reassure residents that bin strike disruption will be kept to a minimum.
Got a news tip for us? Email [email protected]
Last updated: Friday, 22 October, 2021, 09:55
- Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Rotherham
- National Lottery Set For Life prize remains unclaimed - and the ticket was bought in Sheffield
9.55am - Sheffield bin strike: City council assures public that disruption will be ‘kept to a minimum’
Sheffield City Council has assured people that any disruption to bin collections from a planned strike next month will be ‘kept to a minimum’.
9.48am - National Lottery Set For Life prize remains unclaimed - and the ticket was bought in Sheffield
A hunt is under way for the Sheffield winner of a huge National Lottery prize, which remains unclaimed.
9.35am - Catcliffe death: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Rotherham
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 43-year-old man died in South Yorkshire.
