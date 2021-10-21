A winning National Lottery Set For Life ticket, which remains unclaimed, was bought in Sheffield

The lucky winner can claim £10,000-a-month for a year if they can produce the winning ‘Set For Life’ ticket.

National Lottery players in Sheffield, where the ticket was bought, are now being urged to check and double-check their tickets for the chance to claim the life-changing prize.

The winner matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on October 7 2021. The winning Set For Life numbers on that date were 12, 13, 23, 27, 33 and the Life Ball was 9.

The lucky ticket-holder has until April 5, 2022 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to buy or check their tickets in retail in line with government guidance. Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”

He added: “Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate more than £30 million each week for National Lottery-funded projects. This money helps support everything local charities making a difference in communities to helping the nation’s athletes win medals at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

To date, over £43 billion has been raised for National Lottery Good Causes, with more than 635,000 individual grants awarded.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected]