Catcliffe death: Man found dead in Rotherham formally named as Kevin David Caster, 43
A man found dead inside a home in Rotherham on Tuesday evening has been officially named by police as 43-year-old Kevin David Caster.
Police were called just before 10pm on October 19 to reports that Kevin was seriously injured inside a property in High Hazel Crescent, Catcliffe.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Kevin was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.
A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder on October 21 and has since been bailed.
Kevin’s family is being supported by specially trained officers and they ask that their privacy is respected.
DI John Fitzgibbons, investigating, said: “The initial post mortem examination has proved inconclusive so we will now await the results of further tests which will determine the exact cause of the Kevin’s death.”
Police are now calling for witnesses to assist them with their enquiries.
Anyone with information can call the police on 101 by quoting incident number 974 of 19 October.