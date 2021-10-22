Police were called just before 10pm on October 19 to reports that Kevin was seriously injured inside a property in High Hazel Crescent, Catcliffe.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Kevin was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder on October 21 and has since been bailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin David Caster, 43 was found dead inside a property in Catcliffe, Rotherham on Tuesday evening. A woman was arrested and has been bailed.

Kevin’s family is being supported by specially trained officers and they ask that their privacy is respected.

DI John Fitzgibbons, investigating, said: “The initial post mortem examination has proved inconclusive so we will now await the results of further tests which will determine the exact cause of the Kevin’s death.”

Police are now calling for witnesses to assist them with their enquiries.