Electric vehicle charging points approved for South Yorkshire car parks.

The £275,385 cost of the charging points will be covered in full by a grant from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Following the approval of the plan’s by Barnsley Council’s cabinet at their meeting on October 21, Market Gate and John Street car parks in Barnsley town centre will be fitted with three chargers each, at a cost of £163,307.

The remaining £112,077 will be used to fit electric vehicle chargers “at the council’s discretion, including in locations that support residentswithout access to off-street parking.”

A report to cabinet states that Barnsley “lags behind the rest of the UK in terms of the number of charge points per 100,000”, adding that 19 percent of households in the Barnsley area – 21,227 households – do not have access tooff-street parking and will be “unable to install EV chargers at their homes”.

Councillor Tim Cheetham, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture,told the meeting that “the way we travel is changing”, adding that the “use of fossil fuels is no longer sustainable”.