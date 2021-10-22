It is the pizza restaurant chain’s first ever festive-themed pie that includes turkey and a take on pigs in blankets, plus Cumberland sausage and crispy bacon.

Called The Festive One, it also includes Domino's signature tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

A large version costs around £19.99 and it went on sale on Monday, alongside a new dessert based on After Eight mints.

Melanie Howe, Domino's menu maker, said: “With less than 70 days until Christmas, we just know Brits are going to love these new festive flavours our chefs have come up with.

"They’ve combined high quality ingredients and superfan feedback to create something that’ll truly bring joy to people’s taste buds this Christmas."

The pizza and desert are available at Domino’s across the city including the city centre, Ecclesall Road and Crookes.