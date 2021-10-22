Police and ambulance called to medical emergency on Herries Road, Burngreave, Sheffield

Police and paramedics were called out after a 999 call from a Sheffield estate over a medical emergency, officers have revealed.

By David Kessen
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 4:31 pm
Officers from South Yorkshire Police were sent out to help a crew from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service early yesterday afternoon, said a police spokeswoman.

A statement from the force said that offiers were called at around 12.55pm yesterday afternoon, October 21, to assist the ambulance service in responding to a medical emergency at an address in Herries Road, Burngreave.

Police and an ambulance were called to a medical emergency in Burngreave, Sheffield. File picture by FRANK REID

