Martin Ward was one of three friends killed when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree near Kiveton Park, Rotherham, last month.

The 18-year-old from Swallownest died alongside Ryan Geddes, 19, from Kiveton Park, and Mason Hall, also 19, from Woodhouse.

The three teens were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin Ward's funeral is due to take place in Sheffield today, Monday, November 22

A police investigation into the collision is ongoing and inquests into their deaths will be held.

On Facebook, a friend posted on Sunday that his friends and family are planning to give him 'the best send off'.

She wrote: "Tomorrow is your day mate, you're going to have the best send off none of us want this to be happening and none of it feels real you are so so loved martin and you always be.

"You will live on in all our hearts. We love you and it's not goodbye until we meet again."

‘A lovable little rug’

Tragically, Martin's mother, Sara Jane Smith, died less than two weeks after his death.

Martin’s mum had paid a heartfelt tribute to her son and his close friend Mason following the horror crash on Sunday, October 24.

She told The Star: “Mason was a very close friend of Martin’s. They have basically grown up together and he was like a stepson to me.

“Martin was a lovable little rug and he had the biggest heart out of most people I know.

“They were both such loving kids and will be so sadly missed. This shouldn’t have happened, they were far too young to have this happen. They hadn’t even lived their lives.”

Sara and her family had been planning former Aston Academy pupil Martin’s funeral at the time of his death.

They had issued an appeal for as many bikes and quads as possible to join the funeral procession, with motorbikes said to have been 'one of the things he (Martin) loved most'.

Martin’s funeral is to be held at Grenoside Crematorium, Sheffield, at 2pm on Monday, November 22.