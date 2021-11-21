Spital Hill was shut by officers today, Sunday, November 21, with buses placed on diversion.

Police have said that officers were called to reports of a disturbance shortly before 6pm.

They said one man was found injured and an investigation was underway, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Spital Hill in Sheffield has been closed due to a police incident (stock photo by Chris Etchells)

Stagecoach Yorkshire said shortly after 8pm that police had closed the road and its buses would not be serving Spital Hill for the rest of the evening.

The operator said routes 1, 2, 88 and 4 were affected.

