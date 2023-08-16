A blind woman has told how her last moments with her dying guide-dog in Sheffield were made painful and harrowing by a row over dog poo in a taxi.

Frances Newton-Marshall, from Hillsborough, called City Taxis after arranging an emergency appointment for her gravely ill dog, Helena, at Hallam Vets.

Guide dog Helena's owner has told how a row over poo in a taxi tainted her last moments with the dying animal. Pictured is Helena the guide dog. Picture: Frances Newton-Marshall

As guide dog Helena exited the cab at the surgery, she soiled the gap between the front passenger seat and door. Frances’ fully-sighted partner cleared up the accident, leaving what she described as a ‘minimal trace’ behind.

The driver insisted they pay £50 for cleaning there and then. The couple, upset and worried for their dog, had only £15. Frances said drivers should invoice the charity Guide Dogs for the money in those circumstances, and tried to explain to the driver.

She said: "I explained I only had £15 cash on me as I had to get my guide dog immediately inside to the vet.

"I left my partner outside the vets, to reiterate that Guide Dogs would pay and to invoice them. She gave him the contact details. He refused to even speak to her.

"I was inside with my guide dog being told the tragic and devastating news, that she was dying and would have to be put to sleep.

"The actual vet herself went outside to speak to the taxi driver, so my partner could be with me and my guide dog in her final moments, which the taxi driver had prevented my partner from doing before, wasting precious minutes my partner could have had with my guide dog.

"He still refused to leave without the £50 in cash even when the vet explained the grave seriousness of the situation and confirmed that all the taxi office had to do was contact Guide Dogs. Still he refused. To resolve the situation, the vet herself or the vet receptionist had to take £50 cash from their own till and give him the money.

"As you can imagine, this was utterly heartbreaking and distressing to go through.

“All the situation needed was understanding and compassion. Now those crucial, dire and cherished minutes that were painful and harrowing enough were made needlessly agonizing.”

City Taxis said in a statement they expressed to Ms Newton-Marshall their condolences for her loss and explained the charge to her. They understood her distress at an upsetting time and were thankful the driver was able to get her and Helena to the vet on time for her appointment.

But fouling the vehicle meant it had to be valeted, the firm said. It was standard practice to charge £50 for a thorough cleaning, to cover the cleaning of the carpet and door sea, but also for time the vehicle is out of service, added the company.

City Taxis said: “It is essential that licensed vehicles are kept clean and hygienic, especially after such incidents. Sheffield City Council allow this fee to be charged in its approved table of fees for Hackney Carriages, and the licensing view is that the Private Hire service should be afforded the same fee.