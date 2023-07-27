RSPCA release horrific pictures of starved dog found dead in suitcase in woods near Gleadless, Sheffield

Shocking photos released by the RSPCA show how the body of a starved dog was found dead in a suitcase (warning – graphic images).

The charity says the animal was so thin that her spine and ribs were protruding, after its corpse was found in woods near Gleadless, in the city.

Now they are appealing to the public to help them find the dog’s owner.

The animal welfare charity is investigating after a member of the public spotted the suitcase in a wooded area in Spring Close Dell, Gleadless on July 18. They went to investigate and made the grim discovery.

The RSPCA is investigating after a member of the public spotted the suitcase in a wooded area in Spring Close Dell in Gleadless on July 18. They went to investigate and made the grim discovery. Picture shows Spring Close Dell

Animal rescue officer Liz Braidey was sent to collect the body which was taken to a vet for further examinations.

It was found the dog, an adult Akita-type German Shepherd-cross, was microchipped but the owner's details had not been registered.

The body of the dog was clearly emaciated with bones visibly protruding and it appears she had been in a serious state before her death.

The grim discovery comes as the charity launches its summer Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to highlight the increase in abuse to pets at this time of year.

RSPCA inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw is now investigating and is keen to trace the person responsible. He said: “This was an extremely distressing find and the dog was clearly in an emaciated state before she died so has been severely neglected. We don’t know the cause of death but obviously the circumstances are suspicious and I am keen to trace the person who did this.

“I am hoping someone will recognise who had a dog like this and get in touch. I hate to think how this poor pet suffered in the final moments of her life.

“This case highlights why the RSPCA has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign which calls on the public to help our frontline staff investigate horrendous acts like this and raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.”

New figures released by the charity show the number of animals killed in ‘suspicious circumstances’ increased in 2022 by 15% from by 2021 (891 in 2022, compared to 775 in 2021.