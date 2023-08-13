The tiny furballs - weighing just 48 grams each, about the same as a thick slice of bread - were born this week after their mother Flora went into premature labour.

A charity in Rotherham is battling to save these tiny kittens after their mum tragically died in childbirth.

The tiny furballs - weighing just 48 grams each, about the same as a thick slice of bread - were born on Thursday, August 10 after the cats' mother Flora went into premature labour.

But the fifth baby became stuck and was eventually stillborn, with Flora also losing two other kittens before passing away herself.

The survivors are now being hand-fed by vets and by staff at Rain Rescue, an animal charity in Wickersley, Rotherham. It had taken pregnant Flora in after she was passed from person to person and the owner she ended up with could not afford the £200 vet bill.

Rain Rescue took Flora to Croft Vets in Bolsover, where the nurses did all they could to save Flora and her litter. Between them, the charity and Croft Vets are determined to ensure the four remaining fighters pull through.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "Our small teams are now having sleepless nights and days hand-feeding these four every two hours in a desperate effort to ensure that they survive.

"They are not out of the wood yet but if we can work a miracle we will. Rain have been saving the lives of dogs and cats for twenty-one years but this is one big challenge.

"Additionally we now also have to find the money to pay yet more vet bills. Please, please. Neuter your cats to prevent unwanted births like this. The kittens won’t be wanted and mums and kittens die in labour along with running up bills for thousands of pounds like this one.

"Can you help Rain Rescue meet these high vet bills? Every pound will help save a life."