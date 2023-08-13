News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
74-year-old victim of Westfield stabbing identified
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Controversial pen given against Sheffield Wednesday at Hull City
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Boss explains Hamer transfer decision as Coventry man signs on

Sheffield rescue dogs: Overweight Popcorn the pug desperate for foster as South Yorkshire shelter makes appeal

Popcorn the pug, described as an “excitable and a cheeky little character”, is desperate for a foster home.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 13th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST

Rotherham-based animal charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies has made a desperate appeal to find four-year-old Popcorn the pug a “patient” foster home to help him shift a few extra pounds.

An adorable photo of cheeky Popcorn has been shared by the charity, who described him as a “lovely, friendly boy”. The little man has been unknowingly put on a diet to help tackle his weight problem, but he needs a foster home so he can undergo a special type of surgery, called Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome (BOAS), to improve his breathing.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies has made an appeal to find Popcorn the pug a foster home.Helping Yorkshire Poundies has made an appeal to find Popcorn the pug a foster home.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies has made an appeal to find Popcorn the pug a foster home.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charity said: “He's very overweight at the moment (don't tell him, but he's on a diet) … his breathing is also terrible - he’s in desperate need of BOAS surgery once he's slimmed down a little to help him breathe more easily. We need to get him into a home as soon as possible for this!

“It's a sad fact that we are seeing so many dogs who struggle to breathe, that it's become an everyday occurrence and no longer shocks us to see a dog gasping for breath.

“But we'll ALWAYS do all we can to help them live the healthiest, happiest life they can (which yep, you guessed it, costs a huge amount in vet bills!!).”

Popcorn is described by the charity as an “excitable and a cheeky little character” who cannot currently manage a lot of exercise. It is hoped that his weight loss will help him exercise on a healthier level, but the charity said “he’ll never be a marathon runner”. 

He will need a patient home as he scent marks in the home which will “take time to improve”, and cannot be neutered until he loses weight. He will need direct access to a secure garden, and he could live with a neutered female dog, possibly a cat, and children aged seven and older. 

Popcorn is just one of a number of dogs Helping Yorkshire Poundies is trying to find a foster for, and rehome. For more information about Popcorn and the other dogs up for foster or adoption through the charity, which relies on donations to keep running, visit: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/.

Related topics:HomeSouth YorkshireRotherhamSheffieldDiet