At least 200 taxi drivers staged a go-slow protest through Sheffield yesterday in a rage against the city council’s Clean Air Zone and the help available to buy compliant vehicles.

However, in an open letter reportedly signed by some 300 Steel City cabbies driving Hackney carriages, Sheffield’s taxi drivers are demanding the extension is put back until June 2024.

They say they “want to see cleaner air in Sheffield” but believe Sheffield Cuty Council “got it wrong” on how to achieve it.

Image by Jenny Llewellyn. Hundreds of Sheffield Hackney carriage drivers staged a 'go-slow' protest through the city yesterday at around 4pm in a rage against city council Clean Air Zone grants.

Cabbies say the grants handed out by the council are arriving weeks later than advertised and far less than the £3,500 promised – while also complaining that the price of compliant vehicles has risen dramatically. Some compliant cars that used to cost £10,000 on Autotrader are reportedly now going for £16,000.

The open letter, written by driver Hafeas Rehman, reads: “Our trade has still not recovered from Covid, and the cost of living crisis has made it worse. Taxi drivers are earning a lot less and are facing financial difficulties very similar to low paid workers.

“Taxi drivers worked throughout Covid and now provide a better public transport service than the buses. We provide access to wheelchair users, we take children to school and back home, we take individuals (including the vulnerable) to their hospital, dentist and GP appointments, we take them to do their shopping. We take people to work and we are the only reliable public transport service for the night time economy.”

The letter reads: “Taxi drivers are experiencing difficulties accessing the grant. It is taking weeks to get a response.

“Taxi drivers were told they would receive £3,500 but are being given a lot less. Why is this? SCC has received millions of pounds in grants and will be making millions in fines.

“SCC promised to work with us, it feels like they are working against us. SCC needs to listen and not ignore us.”

Why were there lots of slow taxis in Sheffield yesterday on May 23? Was there a protest?

They backed up their angry calls by staging a ‘go-slow protest’ through Sheffield yesterday at around 4pm at Sheffield Arena. Hundreds of Hackney carriages were reportedly spotted winding from Meadowhall into town and bringing traffic to a crawl in the city centre.

A second protest is being organised outside Town Hall at 1pm on May 31.

Mr Rehman added: “We are also speaking to our members about ‘strike’ action and other ‘disruptive’ measures.”

He said drivers have been complaining to the council for the last three months.