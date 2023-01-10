The charity Guide Dogs is urgently seeking volunteers in Sheffield to help care for dogs in training in the city.

The volunteers would care for trainee guide dogs preparing to provide life-changing support for people with sight loss.

The charity is seeking over 20 volunteers in Sheffield, from areas such as Tinsley, Meadowhall and Rotherham, who are able to commit to looking after a dog while they train to become working dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guide Dogs will cover the costs of all food, veterinary care and equipment required for each dog as well as providing all training and support.

Catherine Hubbard, Regional Volunteering Partner at Guide Dogs, said: “This is a great opportunity for an individual or a family to care for a dog, on a temporary basis, with all the costs covered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On weekdays, the dog you are caring for will attend training sessions with a local, specialist trainer from Guide Dogs.

“Dogs will either be collected from you, or will need to be dropped off at our training site, just like the school run! On evenings and weekends, the dog will then spend time with you and enjoy time out from training sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After a few months, the dog will hopefully qualify and move on to be partnered with a local person living with sight loss, becoming a life-changing guide.

“Our volunteer fosterers really are an integral part of the guide dog journey – without them, we simply couldn’t deliver our life changing work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guide Dogs aims to help the two million people living with sight loss in the UK to live the life they choose.

Volunteer fosterers typically look after dogs, between the ages of 14-24 months of age, for periods of a few months at a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is keen to hear from people living in S9 postcodes, but will also accept applications from people living further away if they are able to commit to travelling to drop-off and collect the pup from the S9 area.