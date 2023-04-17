The former Strictly Come Dancing star and actor Stanley Tucci joined Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 show

Dan Walker has shared the delightful moment that he gave Stanley Tucci a dance lesson on BBC Radio 2.

The ‘Vanished’ presenter, 46, who lives in Sheffield, delighted his 286,000 Instagram followers with a post showing himself teaching The Devil Wears Prada actor to tango in the radio studio.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is a picture of seriousness whilst Stanley throws his head backwards dramatically, fully taking on the move of the female partner in the romantic dance.

Dan captured the image: “TEACHING TUCCI TANGO! What a great morning on @bbcradio2 with the marvellous @zoetheball and the lovely @stanleytucci.

“We talked about socks, TV, gherkins, cocktails and covered just about everything.”

The pair tangoed to Paul Johnson’s infamous tune ‘Get Get Down’ as Stanley demanded: “Dip me, Dip me” to which Dan Walker obeyed.

“It was a beautiful thing to watch and I think you make an amazing partnership,” Zoe Ball commented.

Fans took to Instagram to give their verdict on the dancing duo.

One pleaded: “Dan for Strictly - It Takes 2 please as you would be amazing and so enthusiastic and brilliant 🙌🙌🔥🔥”

Another added: “Laughed all the way to work this morning listening to you three 🤣❤️”

The ‘Vanished’ presenter joined American actor and filmmaker, Stanley Tucci on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 show last week and the pair got on like a house on fire.

Dan admitted he was a huge fan of Stanley’s new spy show ‘Citadel’ on Amazon Prime which features a star-studded cast including Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra and of course, Stanley himself.

Dan Walker tried to do an impression of one of Stanley’s famous lines from the trailer, saying “everything you knew is a lie” in his best Stanley Tucci voice.

Stanley wasn’t impressed and said: “that is what I say but you sound more like Ray Winstone”.

Dan went on to get some sneaky information on the new epic spy drama, asking Stanley: “Is Richard Madden nice by the way as I have never met him?”

Stanley replied: “Richard Madden is the nicest guy”.

Dan managed to get revenge after Stanley then attempted to do a Scottish accent mimicking Richard Madden. Dan cheekily quipped: “Your Scottish accent isn’t as good as your Ray Winstone one”.

As well as teaching Stanley to dance, Dan also bought him a gift. Stanley is legendary for wearing socks which add a “pop of colour” to any outfit, so Dan did his research and found out Stanley’s favourite brand. He bought the actor a smart pair of socks from The London Sock Company.

He also treated Zoe, 52, to a pair which she was extremely chuffed about and said: “Dan Walker, you can come again”.