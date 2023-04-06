TV presenter explores the disappearance of Jordan Moray in tonight’s episode of Vanished on Channel 5

Dan Walker is set to unveil the contents of a mystery letter which could help to find a Welsh man who went missing three years ago.

The TV presenter, 46, who lives in Sheffield, will return to Channel 5 tonight at 9pm with a new episode of his missing people show ‘Vanished’.

Jordan Moray was reported missing by his family on 2 August 2019, after he vanished from Aberdare. He disappeared in mysterious circumstances with the front door to his home left insecure, his Playstation still running and his mobile phone left on charge.

The BBC Breakfast presenter and Strictly star is not originally from Sheffield and grew up in Crawley, West Sussex, where he attended Hazelwick School. However, he moved to Sheffield when he was 18 for university - where he did a BA in History and an MA in Broadcast Journalism at University of Sheffield - and now lives in the city with his family.

The police immediately reacted and a huge search took place which involved specialist search teams and members of the community. The search effort reached as far as the Brecon Beacons because of his love of the outdoors but sadly Jordan was not found.

The information from the letter, which was received three months into the investigation of Jordan’s disappearance, will be made public in an interview with police on Dan Walker’s show tonight.

“We are trying to work out what happened and where he is now and what we can do to shine a light on that,” Dan told The Mirror .

The TV presenter explained that they will have the South Wales Police on the show as three months after Jordan went missing, the police received a handwritten letter. Whilst they have discussed who may have sent the letter they have never revealed the contents.

He added: “They’re going to be showing us that letter for the first time, we’ll be reading out that letter, and it is somebody who thinks that they saw something that night and heard something that night.”

Jordan’s mother Debbie will also make an appearance on the show. She was given hope in January 2021 following a possible sighting in the Stratford-upon-Avon area.

A man claimed to have spoken to Jordan in September 2020 and had recognised him from an appeal.

Debbie is urging the public to share Jordan’s photograph and to share any information that could help the police’s investigation into her son’s disappearance.

Dan Walker’s four-part show, Vanished, has been a huge hit with viewers. The programme was created after Dan presented a live one-off programme based around the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.

Dan Walker said: “The tragic case of Nicola Bulley highlighted the desperate situation that the families of missing persons find themselves in.”

The initial episode was a huge smash hit, with Dan posting on Instagram: “Amazing numbers for a new show! Over a million people watched #Vanished last night”

Fans were quick to show their appreciation for the show and sympathy for the families who are looking for their loved ones.

One said: “Your heart just breaks for all the families concerned. I really hope these families will receive some sort of news about their loved ones. XXXX”