Darren Moore delivered an up and down update from the Sheffield Wednesday treatment room ahead of the Owls’ trip to Burton Albion this afternoon.

In the file marked ‘positive’ is the return to full match contention of Michael Smith after his sit-out in their last two matches, while Callum Paterson suffered no lasting reaction from his 45 minutes against Accrington Stanley on Monday.

While there were non-committal updates on Josh Windass and George Byers, there was a further boost in that midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is fit to take part after a knock to his knee kept him out of the squad that beat Stanley.

Mallik Wilks will miss the Burton clash and there was bad news on Reece James, who may will miss the remainder of the season with a groin problem.

Owls boss Moore – a former Burton Albion player – said on the difficulty of facing a Dino Maamria-managed Burton side who have avoided defeat in three of their last four matches: “Dino has brought a wonderful solidity to the football club, he steadied the ship and brought continuity.

“They’re a solid club at this level, there are no airs or graces and they are very solid. On the pitch they are a hard unit to crack, you can see that by how they have edged away from the relegation places.

“They will be fervent and disciplined in terms of their approach. We expect a really tough game again tomorrow, the pitch and the arena is tight and we have to bring the energy.

“We’ve sold out the away end again, which is credit to the fan base. I expect a really tight and energetic game and two teams at each other from the start.”

In further injury news there is continued disappointment over Jack Hunt, who isn’t expected back anytime soon.

“Jack is still injured” Moore said. “It’s a calf issue with Jack and he’s not out there yet. He’s going to be out and until he gets back on the pitch that’s when I’ll be able to give more of a prognosis. At the moment he’s still in with the medical team.”

