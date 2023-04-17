‘Vanished’ presenter says he ‘can’t stop thinking’ about the grave of a teenager who saved someone from drowning

Dan Walker has been moved to tears after seeing the heartwarming poem penned on the grave of a teenage hero.

The ‘Vanished’ presenter, 46, who lives in Sheffield, took to Instagram to share a photo of the gravestone which marks the resting place of a 16-year-old who died on New Year’s Day in 1869.

Speaking to his over 286,000 followers, Dan said: “I saw this in a church graveyard in Sheffield today and I can’t stop thinking about it. It’s the grave of a 16 year-old-boy called Fred who died on New Year’s Day 1869 rescuing someone else from drowning”.

“The poem at the bottom really got me,” Dan admitted.

“Fame give thy silver trumpet breath a hero to commend, who gave to the icy jaws of death himself, to save a friend 😭”

Dan’s followers confessed they were also moved by the words on the grave.

One wrote: “Have you seen Postman’s Park in London? It’s full of similar memorials to people (often children) who died saving others. Worth a visit.”

Another said: “Thank you for sharing the photos with us. Thinking of Fred, a very brave young man. 😍”.

A third added: “Such a beautiful epitaph to a lad on the verge of adulthood, who gave his life to save others 😭”

Dan is no stranger to loss as his popular Channel 5 show ‘Vanished’ appeals to the public to help find missing people from different walks of life. The four part series has been a huge hit with the viewers after over a million people tuned in to watch the first episode.

Dan posted on Twitter: “Amazing numbers for a new show! WOW 🤩 Thanks for watching, thanks to everyone who was willing to take part”.

The show originated after the Channel 5 presenter became the first person to interview Nicola Bulley’s partner back in February.

