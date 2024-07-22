Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two children are among six people killed in a horror crash involving a car and a motorbike near South Yorkshire, say police.

Police confirmed that six people had died in a statement late last night, after a collision had happened between Barnsley and Wakefield earlier on Sunday afternoon.

The collision, which involved two vehicles, happened on the A61 Barnsley Road between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield, and police say two girls died in the incident.

West Yorkshire Police, who dealt with with the incident close to the border, said in a statement: “Emergency services received reports of the incident which involved a Ford Focus car and a motorcycle at 3.54pm.

“A motorcyclist and pillion passenger, a male and female, were confirmed dead at the scene.

“An adult male and female, and two children, both female, who were travelling in the car, were also confirmed dead at the scene.“

The road was closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane, and police said it was likely to remain closed for some time as the investigation continued.

Superintendent Alan Travis, of Wakefield District Police, said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died, who we are working with to provide support at this time.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage who has not already been in contact with police is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online on the West Yorkshire Police live chat on their website, quoting reference 1157 of 21/7 in either case.