Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An appeal in support of a child who has lost her entire family in a tragic crash near Barnsley has now raised more than 100 times its original target.

The GoFundMe appeal to support the 11-year-old girl, from Barnsley, who lost her whole family in a tragic crash, was set up to help support her with the costs she will face after the terrible collision in which her parents Shane Roller, aged 33, and Shannen Morgan, aged 30; and sisters Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four, all died.

The crash on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley on Sunday afternoon (July 21) saw their Ford Focus collide with a motorbike. Married couple Christopher Barton, aged 56, and Janine Barton, aged 48, who were on the motorcycle, were also killed in the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Roller, Shannen Morgan, Rubie Morgan-Roller, and nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller. Photos: West Yorkshire Police | West Yorkshire Police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The original target which had been set for the appeal for the youngster had been £3,000. This morning the total had raised £333,749, with over 19,000 people contributing.

Thanking those who had contributed, family friend Paul Hepple, who has organised the appeal, said the contributions were making a significant difference the bereaved child’s life, “providing her with the stability and care she needs during this difficult time”.

He had earlier said: “We are absolutely blown away by the incredible generosity and kindness shown by all of you.” The money will be looked after by the youngster’s new guardian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The page states funds will be used to support the young girl’s future by covering school fees, counselling costs and living expenses.

The girl was not in car when the incident happened, having opted to stay at a friend’s house rather than go on a family walk.

Meanwhile, a second appeal, to pay for a funeral for the young girl’s family members, has reached £3,324 towards a £4,000 target, with 220 people contributing.

The bereaved child’s uncle, Callum Roller, said: “I want to say a massive thank you to everybody that’s donated; it’s made a massive difference. It’s going to go to a good cause. As a family...we all appreciate you all so so much.”