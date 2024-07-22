Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This was the scene this morning as emergency services dealt with the aftermath of a tragic crash which killed six, including two children.

The crash has killed a Barnsley couple and two children who were also in the car, as well as two people who were on a motorbike on the same road.

Photos of the scene show both uniformed police officers and white-clad forensic officers carrying work on the road

The scene on the A61 near Barnsley, following a collision between a car and a motorcycle: Danny Lawson/PA Wire | PA

Some media outlets have named the people involved in the crash. Their identities have not yet been confirmed by West Yorkshire Police, which is carrying out the investigations into the crash.

The collision has been described as "devastating news" by the Barnsley MP Dan Jarvis.

Security minister Mr Jarvis, who is MP for Barnsley North , was responding to the collision on the A61 between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield , on Sunday afternoon.

Police officers at the scene on the A61 after a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire | PA

Mr Jarvis said on X: "Devastating news. My heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives."

It is understood the people who had been travelling in the car were from Athersley, Barnsley.

West Yorkshire Police said emergency services received reports of the incident at 3.54pm.

A man, a woman and two girls, who were travelling in the Ford Focus car, were confirmed dead at the scene, on a country road close to a golf course, near the village of Mapplewell.

Another man and a woman, the motorcyclist and pillion passenger, also died in the crash.

The road has been closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane and is likely to remain shut for some time, police said.

Superintendent Alan Travis , of Wakefield District Police , said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time."

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101.