Young people are flocking to live in Sheffield city centre - and I know why
Well, they would know, after presumably doing a ton of research before splashing the cash.
But Dubai-based Select Group, which has just reopened Velocity Tower overlooking the Waitrose roundabout, is not the only one to think this way.
Platform has just launched a massive £65m apartment block on Sylvester Street near Decathlon aimed at the same people. And all across the city, from Tenter Street, to Wicker Island and from Wellington Street to Neepsend, property people are putting spades in the ground and building flats.
But why?
Sheffield has long been known for its musical and cultural achievements and attractions, although it is modest about them and therefore pretty cool. It has a long industrial history that makes it grounded and self-confident in its identity today. It also offers a great outdoor experience from its huge city parks to its even huger Peak District on the doorstep.
All undoubted assets, but well known about. I think what has sparked interest from youthful workers is obvious: traffic bans.
Throughout the city, roads have been closed to vehicles and the transformation is stark. It’s quieter, the air is cleaner, space once occupied by cars and buses is now occupied by people - and they love it.
Last week I asked a few people on Pinstone Street - closed to traffic in 2020 - whether they liked this new ‘silent city’. They all said ‘yes’ - even the older ones, typically seen as more resistant to change. They liked to hear conversations, birdsong and children playing in the Peace Gardens.
In short, an area once dominated by buses had become much more ‘livable’. And it’s not the only spot. Part of Surrey Street by the Town Hall will be closed to traffic next year. It will link into Fargate, pedestrianised in 1973, Tudor Square, pedestrianised in 1991 and The Moor, pedestrianised in 1979.
Every one of these changes prompted protests but, decades later, no one is writing to The Star demanding cars are let back in.
And without them people feel much more at home. It’s not complicated.
