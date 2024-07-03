Sheffield shops: Cafe plan for Surrey Street as traffic ban looms

By David Walsh
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 06:03 BST
A cafe could open on a Sheffield city centre road which is being turned into a bike lane.

The old Lynne’s Pantry unit is ‘under offer’ and the agreement is with solicitors, a spokesman for Channing Hall on Surrey Street told The Star.

The potential deal comes as some businesses have objected to plans to close the road to traffic, claiming it will damage custom. The move, expected next year, comes after the road was made a dead end two years ago.

A cafe could open on Surrey Street ahead of a traffic ban. | National World

Sheffield City Council plans to install a bike lane from the junction with Norfolk Street to connect up with Pinstone Street, which was closed to traffic in 2020.

The Montgomery Theatre, also on Surrey Street, previously said it supports the pedestrianisation proposal “for the positive impact it will have on the children and young people that use our building.”

