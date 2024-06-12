Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was made possible by the closure of Pinstone Street to traffic

A huge public space is taking shape in Sheffield city centre after road closures.

Part of a newly-paved Town Hall Square was revealed after contractors removed fencing.

The work is part of a £33m revamp of Fargate which started last year and is set to go on until February.

It was made possible by the closure of Pinstone Street in front of the town hall to traffic and by turning Surrey Street into a dead end. The road, which runs down the side of the town hall, will soon be closed to traffic from its junction with Norfolk Street and turned into a bike lane.