Sheffield Town Hall: Huge public square revealed in £33m revamp after road closures
and live on Freeview channel 276
A huge public space is taking shape in Sheffield city centre after road closures.
Part of a newly-paved Town Hall Square was revealed after contractors removed fencing.
The work is part of a £33m revamp of Fargate which started last year and is set to go on until February.
It was made possible by the closure of Pinstone Street in front of the town hall to traffic and by turning Surrey Street into a dead end. The road, which runs down the side of the town hall, will soon be closed to traffic from its junction with Norfolk Street and turned into a bike lane.
The work is part of the Connecting Sheffield scheme which aims to promote ‘active travel’ and make the city more livable. The city council has an ambition for 20,000 homes in the city centre in a bid to replace office workers lost after Covid, and shoppers who buy online, with residents.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.