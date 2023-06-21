Work has started to halve the capacity for vehicles and build a cycle lane on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads.

Contractors are reducing Tenter Street from four lanes to two to create a dedicated cycle lane separate from traffic. West Bar roundabout will be radically altered to have less capacity for vehicles, new pedestrian crossings and a cycle lane on the outside.

It will be the city’s first ‘Dutch roundabout' with new rules giving priority to pedestrians and cyclists.

The changes are part of the Connecting Sheffield scheme to improve ‘active travel,’ and extend all the way to Kelham Island and Neepsend.

Works on Tenter Street in Sheffield get underway.

But it is on Tenter Street where the impact will be felt most. Connecting Broad Lane with Corporation Street, it sees major jams at evening rush hour. The reduction in capacity will push more vehicles on to the inner ring road via Nethethorpe Road and Shalesmoor.

The council states work on the overall project is set to be completed in late 2024. The work is being undertaken by John Sisk & Son Ltd which is also repaving Fargate.

A Sisk spokesman said the contract was worth £25m and included Fargate, Tenter Street, Kelham Island and Neepsend Lane.

The Connecting Sheffield website states: “Tenter Street will become one lane in each direction for vehicle traffic. New signal-controlled crossings will be added to facilitate cycling and walking and a continuous footway over junctions running off Tenter Street along the side streets towards West Bar roundabout will give priority to pedestrians.”

Tenter Street widens out to become four lanes wide where it meets West Bar Green and West Bar roundabout.

Designs for Tenter Street show Hawley Street becoming a dead end.

There will be a dedicated cycle lane separate from traffic from Solly Street to West Bar roundabout.

It will be Sheffield's first Dutch roundabout giving cyclists priority over cars.

West Bar from the law courts will be narrowed going into the new West Bar roundabout.