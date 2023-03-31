Cars have been banned from travelling northbound on Arundel Gate to improve air quality and allow it to be turned into a public space to ‘drive investment and redevelopment’, according to the city council.
It was launched days after a city-wide Clean Air Zone charging some drivers up to £50-a-day.
Anne Marples, commenting on The Star’s Facebook page, said: “Sheffield is on its knees due to stupidity and mismanagement by the city council. What the CAZ can’t do the new bus gate will finish off. It is so, so sad.”
Chris Orme said the bus gate would force people to go the long way round, resulting in more emissions rather than less.
Barrie McAllen believes it has displaced traffic: “All Sheffield City Council has done is push all the traffic out of town to places like Crystal Peaks! Its been gridlocked at weekends recently.”
Jean Britton said road closures on Leopold and Pinstone streets and a lack of buses had killed the shops.
She added: “It's absolutely crazy. Remove the gates and open the roads. As for the pollution, there hasn't been any traffic in the city since well before Covid.”
Paul Allonby fears the impact less traffic will have: “As an occasional visitor, I've noticed a difference - a reduction in traffic. Then no doubt the city council will be hand-wringing because even fewer of the hardly massive number of people who go into town will be doing so.”
Holly Jade Cutts said the CAZ, closed roads and other restrictions were having a “massive impact” on her business on Division Street.
But Nathan Strathdee is a supporter: “I think the changes are great and improvements in air quality will make the city centre a healthier place to be in the long-term. Reductions in congestion by private cars should also help buses run to schedule. Also, completely ridiculous to state that no visitors to the theatre arrive on foot.”
And Graham Turnbull posed a question: “Is there an example of any city anywhere that has not been improved by removing most of the traffic? I’d really like to know.”