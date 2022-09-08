Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates as nation enters mourning following death of The Queen
Queen Elizabeth II has passed away in Balmoral in Scotland, it has been officially confirmed.
“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” said the monarch’s son, King Charles III.
Flags at Buckingham Palace and Downing Street have been lowered to half mast.
You can find all the latest updates here.
Queen Elizabeth II: HM dies at Balmoral Castle surrounded by family
Last updated: Thursday, 08 September, 2022, 21:44
Key Events
- HRH Queen Elizabeth II has died at Balmoral Castle today
- Tributes to “one of the greatest of all monarchs” roll in from across region
- Prince William, Andrew and Edward have joined Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne at Balmoral
- Kensington Palace released a statement earlier today announcing doctors were “concerned” about Her Majesty’s health
- LIVE updates as news breaks by Digital Reporter, Harry Harrison
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 96 at Balmoral Castle
Dan Walker shares tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Channel 5 presenter and Sheffield University Alumnus shares touching tribute online
Tributes come in from South Yorkshire Police and Fire service
Police and fire chiefs pay tribute to The Queen following sudden death
Police and fire chiefs have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death earlier today, as the UK enters a period of national mourning.
How today unfolded from start to finish
It all seemed to happen so fast, this is how the day unfolded before the heartbreaking announcement of Her Majesty’s death.
How the day unfolded as The Queen fell ill and passed away - the key moments
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8.
Explained: What will Camilla go by with Charles as King?
Camilla Parker Bowles: will Duchess of Cornwall be known as Queen or Queen consort?
The reign of King Charles III began today, and here is what his wife the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as from now on
Regional religious leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth
The Bishop of Sheffield and Bishop of Doncaster have released tribute videos to Her Majesty.
South Yorkshire religious leaders pay tribute following monarch's death
Religious leaders across South Yorkshire have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the monarch’s death.
Friday’s postal strikes cancelled
The CWU has cancelled it’s strike action for tomorrow “out of respect” for The Queen.
Postal strikes against real-time pay cut cancelled as nation mourns passing of The Queen
The CWU postal strikes planned for tomorrow (Friday, September 9) have been cancelled after the passing of The Queen.
Racing at St Leger Festival cancelled
Doncaster Racecourse has cancelled racing for Friday after the death of Her Majesty
Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster Racecourse has cancelled Leger racing tomorrow following the death of Her Majesty
Following today’s announcement regarding the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, racing at Doncaster scheduled for Friday, September 9 has been cancelled.
Sheffield University and Sheffield Hallam University share tributes to The Queen
Both of Sheffield’s universities have shared tributes to Her Majesty after her heartbreaking passing
Sheffield Hallam also shared tributes
King Charles III issues statement after heartbreaking death of his mother
“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”
King Charles issues statement after death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth 11 - and his new title has been confirmed
The new King, who is to be known as HRH King Charles III has issued a statement following the heartbreaking death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.