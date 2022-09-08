Among those paying respects today is South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, who said: “It is with great sadness that we receive the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“I join the people of South Yorkshire, the nation, and indeed the whole world, in entering a period of mourning.

The Queen in Sheffield 29th July 1975

“The Queen dedicated her life to the British people and served with dignity throughout her 70-year reign.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal family at this time.”

South Yorkshire Police said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen

“The thoughts and condolences of Chief Constable Lauren Poultney and all South Yorkshire Police colleagues are with the Royal Family at this sad time.

“The Union flag will fly at half-mast at each South Yorkshire Police central station as a sign of respect and mourning.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue added: “It is with enormous sadness that the service notes the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“We extend our humble condolences to all of the Royal Family.