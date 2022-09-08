New King Charles III issues statement after death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II
The new King, who is to be known as HRH King Charles III has issued a statement following the heartbreaking death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles III travelled to Balmoral earlier today following the the news that the Queen’s health was deteriorating
He was joined by senior members of the Royal Family.
The Queen’s death was announced earlier this evening.
In his statement, King Charles said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
New Prime Minister Liz Truss said: “We are all devastated.
“It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.”
Ms Truss, who was only appointed as PM by the Queen on Tuesday, described the Queen as the “rock on which modern Britain was built”.
She added: “It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years.
“Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories.
“In return she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world.
“She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons – her devotion to duty is an example to us all.
“Britain is the great country it is today thanks to her… She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure.”